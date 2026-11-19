Mulankunnathukavu: The Thrissur CH Centre has established a free lodging facility near the main entrance of the Medical College campus to accommodate cancer and kidney patients and their caregivers visiting the hospital.

Built as a memorial to the late C H Mohammed Koya, the four-storey building will be formally inaugurated and dedicated to the public jointly by Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal and Dr. M A Yusuff Ali.

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Constructed on a 41-cent plot at Velappaya at a cost of over ₹5 crore, the 14,000-square-foot facility features 24 rooms designed for patients and their attendants. The complex also houses a prayer hall, a library, a community kitchen, a dining hall, and facilities for final-rite preparations.

Patients will receive both free accommodation and meals. Rooms will be officially allocated starting this January once the sewage treatment plant and incinerator installations are complete, said CH Centre President C A Mohammed Rasheed.