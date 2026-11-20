Thrissur: The Thrissur Rural Police have brought back and arrested a murder accused who had been absconding for nearly 18 years. Rakesh, the third accused in the 2008 Dhanesh murder case in Vadanappally, was apprehended in Dubai with the assistance of Interpol following the issuance of a Red Corner Notice.

Rakesh (46), a native of Unnikochan House, Vettaykkorumakan Kadavu, Engandiyur village, was brought to India after completing the necessary international procedures and extradition formalities.

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After receiving information that Rakesh was hiding abroad, the CBI's Interpol division issued a Red Corner Notice to facilitate his arrest and return to India. A police team comprising Ashwith Karanmayil, Deputy Superintendent of the Thrissur District Crime Branch; Biju Kumar, Sub-Inspector of the Interpol Liaison Wing; and Firoz, GSCPO of Vadanappally Police Station, travelled to Dubai as part of the operation.

Rakesh. Photo: Special arrangement

The team took custody of Rakesh, who had been detained in Dubai for four months following the issuance of the Red Corner Notice, and brought him to Cochin International Airport. Vadanappally Police Station Sub-Inspector Abin subsequently took custody of the accused, completed the legal formalities and formally arrested him. He was later produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.

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The murder took place around 6 pm on October 1, 2008. According to the investigation, the accused conspired to kill Dhanesh, a native of Thirumangalam in Engandiyur, over enmity stemming from the Sujith murder case.

The case has 11 accused, of whom the first six allegedly took part directly in the murder. Armed with swords and axes, they arrived in cars and motorcycles at the colony road junction in front of the Kudumbavedhi Welfare Society, near Thirumangalam Temple in Engandiyur.

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Dhanesh was standing there talking to a friend when the assailants attacked him with swords and axes, inflicting serious injuries. When he tried to flee, they chased him and continued the assault.

He was rushed to Westfort Hospital in Thrissur, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

After completing the investigation, police filed the chargesheet before the Chavakkad Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on December 24, 2009. The case is now pending before the Thrissur First Additional Sessions Court, with preparations for the trial nearing completion.

Rakesh, the third accused, fled abroad after the murder. The Chavakkad Judicial First Class Magistrate Court had issued a Long Pending (LP) warrant against him.

The second accused, Uthaman (51); the fourth accused, Ullas (46); the fifth accused, Kannan (46); the sixth accused, Sajeevan (45); and the seventh to eleventh accused, Prathyush (36), Biju (49), Binoj Kumar (52), Manikandan (42) and Gilbish (44), had all been arrested earlier.

Thrissur Rural Police said they would continue to take strong measures to trace and arrest accused persons in other cases who are absconding abroad.