A world of rich flavours and culinary artistry awaits food lovers as the Chef Studio gets under way as part of Manorama Hortus, Kozhikode's grand celebration of literature and art. Legendary Indian chef Rahul Akerkar and acclaimed Ukrainian pastry chef Yulia Danilenko will headline two exclusive masterclasses designed to offer hands-on cooking experiences alongside fascinating food stories.

The Table of Love with Rahul Akerkar

Designed as an intimate, interactive session, 'The Table of Love' will see participants split into four groups to prepare special signature dishes guided directly by chef Rahul Akerkar. Alongside hands-on cooking, Akerkar will share engaging anecdotes and personal insights from his celebrated book, Biting Off More Than I Can Chew. The workshop takes place on Dec 4 from 11.00 am to 2.00 pm. Tickets are priced at ₹399, with participation strictly limited to 30 seats.

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The Art of Ukrainian Vareniki and Pirishki with Yulia Danilenko

Chef Yulia Danilenko will introduce participants to the heart of Ukrainian comfort food in her dedicated masterclass. Attendees will learn to make Vareniki—traditional dumplings stuffed with savoury potatoes and mushrooms—and Pirishki, soft Ukrainian baked pies filled with seasoned chicken. Beyond cooking techniques, Danilenko will share the rich cultural traditions and history behind these beloved dishes. This workshop is scheduled for Dec 6 from 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm. Entry is priced at ₹199, with availability capped at 30 seats.