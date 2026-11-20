Thiruvananthapuram: Challenging its long-cherished reputation as a haven of lush greenery and pristine air, Kerala is witnessing a worrying surge in air pollution. While the state still fares relatively better than the national average, pollution levels in major urban hubs—including Kochi—and industrial corridors have reached alarming proportions. The primary drivers behind this deteriorating air quality are the rapid surge in vehicular traffic, rampant construction, road dust, industrial emissions, and the open burning of solid waste.

According to a study by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), the annual average concentration of fine particulate matter in Kerala’s air stands at 30 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³). While this remains within the national safe limit of 40 µg/m³, it is a staggering six times higher than the safety threshold prescribed by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

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For perspective, northern states recorded significantly higher levels—Delhi clocked in at 101, Haryana at 63, and Bihar at 59. However, Kerala lags behind its immediate southern neighbours, all of which enjoy cleaner air: Tamil Nadu stands at 26, Karnataka at 27, and Puducherry at 25.