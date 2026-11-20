Malappuram: Playing at home with her five sisters is indeed a joyful affair. Yet, the Class V girl has a longing she finds difficult to express. She gives voice to it in a letter:

“Dear Keralam... I wish I had a nice skirt to wear... I wish I had good books to read...”

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The letter was part of an assignment given by Manorama Nallapadam to mark Kerala Piravi, asking students to write to the state. While her classmates wrote about Keralam's achievements, the little girl found herself thinking about the hardships her family faced. Tears welled up in her eyes as she began writing, but she quickly wiped them away and continued, careful not to let anyone notice. She did not show the completed letter to her teacher, leaving those around her unaware of the pain behind her words. However, she sent it to Nallapadam.

Excerpts from the letter:

“We are six daughters. My Uppa (father) goes for daily wage works. My Umma (mother) is always worried. Keralam, I often wish I had a nice skirt to wear. I wish I had good books to read. But my father does not have the money. My younger sisters and elder sisters are also troubled by the same worries.

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“This is how I want my Keralam to be: No child from a poor family should have to discontinue studies because of a lack of money. Everyone should get good clothes to wear. My Keralam should become a place where my Umma and Uppa do not have to live with worries.”

The girl is a student of Anchachavadi Government High School and lives with her family at Pallissery, near Kalikavu. Ten members of the family, including her paternal grandparents, live together in a two-room house.