Malappuram: The All-India Sevens Football Tournament, hosted by Kizhisseri KDS to raise funds for charity, gets underway from 8.30 pm on Friday.

Held under the aegis of the All Sevens Football Association, the tournament will be staged at the Kizhisseri Mini Stadium, with matches scheduled for an 8:30 pm kick-off. Twenty of Kerala's premier sides are set to battle it out for top honors.

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The tournament will open tonight with a clash between Bin Moosa Group Valanchery and KFC Kalikavu, immediately following the inaugural ceremony at 8 pm.