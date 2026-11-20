The return of Padmaja Venugopal and Padmini Thomas to the Congress fold after quitting the BJP has triggered unease within the party, with Kerala Students' Union (KSU) president Aloshious Xavier cautioning the leadership against offering them prominent positions without making them prove themselves at the grassroots level.

In a Facebook post, Xavier said the days of privileged treatment in the Congress were over and called for ordinary party workers who had toiled for years to be given their due.

"Padmaja and Padmini should work at the booth level. Ordinary Congress workers who have worked for 10 years should be considered for positions across the party," he said.

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This is not the first time the KSU president has spoken up for ordinary Congress workers. Just months after the UDF came to power in Keralam, Aloshious had locked horns with Chief Minister V D Satheesan over the appointment of government pleaders, alleging that Congress and KSU workers had been overlooked.

This time, too, he cautioned the party leadership against rewarding the two returning leaders with prominent positions. "Thousands of Congress workers have raised slogans on the streets, fought ideological battles and struggled for the party. They did not do so for Padmajas who switch political camps out of opportunism or hunger for power," he said.

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Xavier also took a swipe at Padmaja, accusing her of abandoning the Congress when the party was going through one of its most difficult phases and joining the BJP despite the latter's ideological challenge to the Congress's secular character.

He said Padmaja should retract two statements she had made while leaving the Congress and apologise to the party and its workers if she wished to return even as an ordinary member.

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The statements in question were her claims that her father, former Chief Minister K Karunakaran, would have joined the BJP had he been alive, and that she had been unable to wear a sandalwood mark on her forehead freely while in the Congress but faced no such restrictions after joining the BJP, Xavier said.

Even if she apologised publicly and returned to the party, she should not be given a red-carpet welcome or offered a position, but should instead be assigned responsibilities at the grassroots level, he said.

Xavier, however, maintained that the Congress remained open to those wishing to return. Describing the present phase as one of 'Ghar Wapsi' (homecoming), he said the Congress was the secular face leading the fight against Sangh Parivar forces in the country under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

Padmaja announced her decision to quit the BJP and return to the Congress on Thursday, citing personal reasons.

Padmini Thomas announced her decision to leave the BJP on Friday, alleging that the party had failed to honour the promises made to her. She, too, indicated that she would return to the Congress.