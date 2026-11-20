The upcoming Manorama Hortus festival promises an exciting array of immersive activities, interactive theatre, and creative workshops crafted specifically for children. Designed to spark imagination, encourage clear thinking and foster hands-on learning, the dedicated children's segment brings together renowned artists, authors, chefs and performers.

Young theatre enthusiasts can look forward to engaging plays by the acclaimed Gillo Repertory Theatre, which will present Mr Jeejeebhoy and the Birds on Dec 4 and Dec 6, along with Hermit Crab's Dream on Dec 4 and Dec 5. Kala Pathashala Arangottukara will also stage captivating productions titled Prakasham Jalam Poleyanu (Light is Like Water) and Mey Pattiyal on Dec 6.

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Culinary fun and body movement

Food takes centre stage in a unique interactive performance by the creative collective Pachak on Dec 4 and Dec 5, offering young attendees an immersive food theatre experience. On Dec 3, thirty lucky children will get a chance to cook alongside celebrity Chef Suresh Pillai and Meenakshi Raveendran in an exclusive culinary session. To boost imagination and physical expression, Dipna Daryanani will lead a dynamic body movement workshop on Dec 4 and Dec 5.

Hands-on arts and expression

Artistic expression finds multiple avenues at the festival. Artist Kunjikkuttan Narayan will guide young minds in developing focus and mindfulness through a pottery session titled Clay Play by Kunjikkuttan on Dec 6, as well as an expressive ink workshop titled Flow with the Ink on Dec 5. Meanwhile, author Mallika Ravikumar will conduct Are You Listening on Dec 5, helping children explore and tune into the sounds around them.

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Quizzes, debate, and storytelling

For young minds seeking intellectual stimulation, Quiz Master Snehaj Srinivas will host the Balarama Digest Quiz on Dec 3. On Dec 4, Mallika Ravikumar will lead a session titled How to Win an Argument, teaching children clear thinking and effective communication. Story lovers can look forward to insights on craft from Adithi Rao and Nandita Basu on Dec 5, while J Devika will share captivating tales during storytelling sessions on Dec 4. Team Balarama will also present a special Kathakali session on Dec 6.

Nature, reading and exploration

The festival will also encourage curiosity about the world and nature. Wildlife conservationist Zai Whitaker will host a session on Dec 5 to teach children how to identify snakes and avoid snakebites. Shobha Tharoor will conduct a special interactive exploration titled Knowing India on Dec 6, alongside dedicated book reading sessions scheduled for Dec 3.