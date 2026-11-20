Malappuram: Despite evading camera traps, a prowling predator, suspected to be a leopard, continues to terrorize residents in Randampadam. For the third consecutive day, the animal ventured into human settlements to hunt, killing three chickens belonging to Shibu of the Erathuparambil household. It also attempted to break into a chicken coop at the neighbouring home of Suhrabi.

Meanwhile, panic gripped the nearby Shankaramkulam, Palemad, following reports of an unidentified wild animal spotted in a residential compound. Around 6 pm on Thursday, a neighbor, Thalachira George Joseph, caught sight of the creature in the front yard of retired school teacher Shailaja. While low visibility prevented a clear view, the household members corroborated hearing strange animal sounds from the compound.

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Although local residents formed search parties and thoroughly combed the surroundings, the animal could not be traced.

Forest officials noted that while the pugmarks recovered from Randampadam belong to a large feline species, uncertainty remains over whether it was indeed of a leopard.

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With the elusive predator managing to stay away from the surveillance cameras, the Forest Department has stepped up night patrols across the affected areas.