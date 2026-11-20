Toddler dies after candy gets stuck in throat in Thrissur
A toddler named Abel died in Thrissur after a candy became lodged in his throat.
A toddler named Abel died in Thrissur after a candy became lodged in his throat.
A toddler named Abel died in Thrissur after a candy became lodged in his throat.
A one-and-a-half-year-old boy died tragically after a candy got stuck in his throat at Pallam in Parappukkara, Thrissur.
The deceased has been identified as Abel, son of Ruby and Anu, residents of Thottungal Puthuppilliparambu, Pallam.
The incident occurred around 8.30 am. After finding out that the candy had got stuck in the child's throat, he was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Parappukkara. However, doctors could not save him.
The body has been shifted to the Thrissur District General Hospital for post-mortem examination. Puthukkad Police have initiated further proceedings.
Abel is survived by his elder brother, Aaron, a Class 6 student.