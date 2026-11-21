Centre allows Sabarimala pilgrims to carry irumudikettu in aircraft cabins
Sabarimala pilgrims can carry the sacred irumudikettu in aircraft cabins for a third consecutive year, Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu said.
Sabarimala pilgrims can carry the sacred irumudikettu in aircraft cabins for a third consecutive year, Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu said.
Sabarimala pilgrims can carry the sacred irumudikettu in aircraft cabins for a third consecutive year, Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu said.
Thiruvananthapuram: Sabarimala pilgrims will be allowed to carry the sacred irumudikettu in aircraft cabins, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu said on Saturday, adding that this is the third consecutive year the government has granted the permission.
The minister shared the order on X, confirming the continuation of the exemption for Ayyappa devotees travelling by air for their annual pilgrimage. "I am happy to share that the permission for devotees to carry their Irumudi Kettu in the aircraft cabin has been continued for the third consecutive year," he said.
Naidu said the decision was taken in consideration of the religious sentiments of devotees and the centuries-old tradition associated with carrying the irumudikettu. "The carrying of sacred Irumudi Kettu by Sabarimala pilgrims is a centuries-old tradition that has deep faith and devotion," the minister said.
He added that necessary instructions had been issued to all concerned authorities, including the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and airport operators, to ensure a smooth and hassle-free journey for pilgrims.