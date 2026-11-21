Thiruvananthapuram: The suspension of work on the Wayanad tunnel road project after the Kalladi landslide could push its cost up by ₹865.5 crore, the Public Works Department (PWD) has warned.

At a review meeting convened by the Chief Minister, the department said the delay in resuming construction during the dry season could extend the project timeline from four to six years and take the cost from ₹2,134.5 crore to ₹3,000 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The expert committee appointed to probe the cause of the landslide was initially given a month to complete its investigation. However, it is yet to submit its report, even after four months. The government has maintained that works can resume only after the probe is completed. The PWD, meanwhile, has flagged the mounting financial burden of keeping the project on hold.

Eight people, including employees of the construction company, were killed on July 7 when a pile of earth dumped at Kalladi for the tunnel project collapsed. The PWD has warned that failure to utilise the current dry spell could leave the stretches where construction has already begun more vulnerable during the next monsoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tunnel construction had continued for just three months before being halted, with the government already receiving bills worth ₹300 crore for the work. The prolonged suspension has also led to mounting losses for the contractors. The tunnel contractor has already incurred around ₹100 crore in idling charges for machinery, and workers kept idle. The contractor undertaking the road and bridge works could also incur ₹150 crore in idling charges.

PWD seeks independent oversight for tunnel works

During the previous government's tenure, a KIIFB official was solely responsible for monitoring the project. The PWD has now called for an independent agency to oversee the resumption of works, with a focus on safety and continuous monitoring. It has proposed roping in one of three institutions for the task: the Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CIMFR), the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM), or the Geological Survey of India (GSI).