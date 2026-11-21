Thiruvananthapuram: The public can now suggest changes to various rules governing the functioning of the Keralam government and the implementation of its schemes. Those whose suggestions are accepted by the government will receive a reward of ₹5,000.

An AI system will analyse the suggestions and prepare a final report. The concerned departments will examine the report, after which the Law Department and General Administration Department will scrutinise and finalise their recommendations before submitting them to the Cabinet.

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The proposed changes will be notified after securing the approval of the concerned Legislative Assembly Subject Committee, wherever required.

As part of the initiative, five sets of rules, including the Kerala Government Servants' Conduct Rules, 1960, have been published on the portal of the Business Policy and Process Re-engineering Cell (BPPR). More rules will be uploaded in the coming days.

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How to give suggestions