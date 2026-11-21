Kozhikode: Think you can walk safely down the city’s footpaths? Think again. What awaits pedestrians across town is a treacherous obstacle course of tangled cables. Bundled around utility poles, strewn on the ground, or sagging dangerously between posts like neck-high snares, after dark, you can count yourself lucky to reach your destination in one piece.

Near the New Bus Stand, loose wires lying haphazardly along the pavement pose a severe tripping hazard, forcing many pedestrians off the footpath and directly into oncoming traffic. Along the roads near Arayidathupalam and Jaffer Khan Colony, cables hang right at head height. The constant danger of these low-hanging wires snagging two-wheeler riders around the neck doubles the risk of a fatal accident.

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The stretch from Pottammal to Kuthiravattam is already notoriously narrow. Dangling overhead cables have only worsened the hazard.

Similar chaotic webs of cables clinging to electric poles are a common sight along Mini Bypass Road, Kuniyilkavu Junction on Ashokapuram Road near Rajendra Hospital, and the surroundings of Nadakkavu Girls Higher Secondary School.

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A year ago, a coordinated drive by the District Road Safety Committee, bringing together the Police, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD), KSEB, Traffic Police, and the Water Authority, successfully cleared unauthorized street vendors, hazardous tree branches, and dangling cables from city walkways. However, with follow-up enforcement having lost steam, the dangerous web of hanging cables has returned in full force across the city’s footpaths.