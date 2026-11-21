Sabarimala: Large travel agencies in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are suspected of booking darshan slots in bulk at Sabarimala and reselling them to pilgrims at exorbitant rates, contributing to a decline in pilgrim footfall, according to a preliminary assessment by the police and Revenue Department.

The agencies reportedly collect pilgrims' identity documents and phone numbers to book slots in bulk for each day. They then print virtual queue coupons and sell the slots to pilgrims. The absence of OTP-based verification makes the system vulnerable to misuse. Although pilgrims are required to carry the same identity document submitted at the time of booking, this is not being checked.

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The police and Revenue Department are expected to submit a report to the Travancore Devaswom Board recommending an end to bulk bookings and a revamp of the booking system.

The board is also exploring the possibility of allowing up to one lakh pilgrims a day through the virtual queue system. Spot bookings may also be increased. The Special Commissioner will submit a report on the proposed changes to the High Court.

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The Devaswom Board has decided to accommodate an additional 5,000 pilgrims daily through virtual queue bookings until November 30. Spot bookings will also be increased. Currently, 80,000 pilgrims are allowed darshan a day through virtual queue and spot bookings, of which 66,000 slots are allotted through the virtual queue system.

Although all the slots are being booked, only around half of those who reserve them turn up. This has significantly affected the Travancore Devaswom Board's revenue as well.

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Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan has directed Sabarimala chief coordinator ADGP P Vijayan to investigate the reasons behind the decline in pilgrim footfall.