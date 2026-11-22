Kozhikode: The death of an eight-year-old boy, who was taken to a private hospital here after complaining of stomach pain, is snowballing into a controversy, with the family accusing doctors of medical negligence.

The police have registered a case under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with death caused by negligence, against the private hospital in Thiruvambady and a doctor.

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The case was registered on Saturday night, following a direction from the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Thamarassery, on the basis of a complaint filed by the child's father, Shameer O A.

According to the FIR, the boy, Ihsan Shameer, was taken to a private hospital in Thiruvambady on May 15 after he complained of stomach pain. The parents alleged that the doctor treating him failed to properly assess the child's medical condition, identify the actual cause of the illness and conduct the necessary investigations.

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Shameer told reporters that they had pointed out a swelling on the right side of the child's abdomen, but the doctors did not take it seriously and said it was normal.

"The child was not even subjected to scanning, though we demanded it, and said that he had no serious ailments. They kept him at the hospital for five days without proper medication," he said, alleging the child was given only medicines earlier.

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"He was admitted to the hospital only after his condition deteriorated. The doctors did not bother to refer the boy to other doctors or hospitals for better treatment," Shameer said.

The family then approached the court demanding a detailed probe into the incident. The court eventually directed the police to register a case and conduct an investigation. The hospital authorities or the doctor haven’t yet responded to the allegations.