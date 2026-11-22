Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM state secretariat has pulled up LDF convenor T P Ramakrishnan and V Sivankutty for reigniting the PM SHRI controversy, saying both should have refrained from making public remarks on an issue the party had already put behind it. The leadership made it clear that reopening settled issues served no purpose.

The secretariat found Ramakrishnan's admission—that signing the PM SHRI agreement was a mistake made during a moment of weakness—particularly ill-timed. The party and the government had already explained the circumstances that led to the signing. Though the decision to withdraw from the agreement had been made, the secretariat felt there was no need to suggest the previous government had committed a mistake.

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Sivankutty also faced criticism for rushing to counter Ramakrishnan. The former education minister had retorted that describing the signing as an inadvertent act was wrong and that communists never experienced moments of weakness. The secretariat reminded him that such issues should first be discussed within the party and that it was for the party secretary to articulate its position.

Ramakrishnan was absent from the meeting.

Ramakrishnan's admission drew an immediate response from the CPI, which welcomed it as a vindication of its own fight against the agreement. Sivankutty then hit back at CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam, giving the impression that the war of words between the two Left allies had flared up again.

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CPM state secretary M V Govindan sought to put the issue to rest by declaring PM SHRI a closed chapter. When asked whether the party was distancing itself from Sivankutty's remarks, he replied, "Everything that needs to be conveyed is contained in what I have said."