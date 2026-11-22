Thiruvananthapuram: Former Kerala State Sports Council president U Sharafali on Sunday confirmed that his football academy had received ₹2 crore from Reporter Broadcasting Company (RBC), the sponsor of the controversial deal to bring Argentina's national football team and football icon Lionel Messi to Keralam. However, he maintained that the payment was a business transaction between two private companies and that he had not received any money personally.

Speaking to the media, Sharafali said RBC was a major shareholder in Novus Soccer Academy, a private limited company based in Areekode, Malappuram, of which he is the managing director.

"I did not receive any payment. It was a transaction involving two companies," he said.

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Sharafali said the academy was established in August 2022 and that shares were allotted to individuals and other entities as part of efforts to promote football.

"RBC is one of the main shareholders. As part of this arrangement, RBC paid ₹2 crore to the company, which used the amount for its operations," he said.

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The transaction came under scrutiny after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Argentina deal found that ₹2 crore had been transferred to the academy's account. The SIT suspects that the payment was made in return for Sharafali signing as a witness to the agreement between RBC and the Argentine Football Association (AFA), even before the state government granted approval for the proposed visit of the team.

Sharafali denied the allegation, reiterating that the money was transferred to the academy's account and not to him personally.

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"The amount was not given to Sharafali or his account, but to the account of the private limited company. It was a transaction between two private limited companies," he said, adding that he was willing to produce documents related to the transaction before the SIT.