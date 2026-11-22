Kanchiyar: Proving that innovation thrives where tradition steps aside, K.S. Salimkumar, a farmer and entrepreneur from Keerippatt, Labbakkada, has successfully cultivated high-yielding black pepper using concrete pillars instead of conventional support trees.

Salimkumar kicked off this experiment in early 2024 on a 20-cent plot right next to his home. Custom-designing metal molds, he cast sturdy concrete posts measuring 18 feet in height and six inches in width. These were anchored three feet deep into the soil and fortified with organic fertilisers, including cow dung and neem cake. Today, prized varieties like Kumbukkal, Panniyur, Jeerakamundi, Karimunda, and Vijaya are heavy with berries and primed for harvest.

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The concrete approach offers significant advantages over living standard trees. Farmers no longer have to scale poles every season for laborious canopy lopping and pruning, nor do they have to worry about trunk decay, termites, or fungal diseases that routinely plague living trees. Furthermore, the rigid structure makes it remarkably easy to install overhead mist irrigation. Salimkumar notes that each concrete pole cost him around ₹1,400 to manufacture and erect.

A retired Assistant Engineer from the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), Salimkumar ventured into agricultural experiments alongside his business pursuits after hanging up his boots. The passion for the vine runs in the family—his late father, Sreedharan, was also a pepper grower. Standing firmly behind his innovative pursuits are his wife, Jayashree, who currently serves as a Deputy Chief Engineer at KSEB Pala, and their children, Aparna, Harishankar, and Sreelakshmi.