Mulanthuruthy: The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) and the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) have become a persistent headache for the Public Works Department (PWD) along the Chottanikkara–Mulanthuruthy–Kanjiramattom route.

The reckless dumping of utility pipes and concrete electric poles along the roadside has turned into an ongoing nuisance for the department. Even as efforts are underway to relocate the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) pipes that have been left abandoned by the road for over a year, KSEB has worsened the crisis by dumping heavy concrete poles directly onto the road shoulder.

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The Chottanikkara KSEB unit unloaded poles near the Chottanikkara Panchayat office, while the Amballoor unit dumped theirs close to the Old Panchayat bus stop. Dumped without leaving even a foot of clearance from the asphalt, these poles pose a grave threat to motorists.

Commuters point out that the materials eat into the road, leaving barely any room to yield to oncoming traffic. Following the blatant disregard for basic safety norms on a corridor used by thousands every day, the PWD Assistant Engineer has fired off an official notice to the KSEB.

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With the annual Sabarimala Mandala pilgrimage season now underway, this road serves as a key transit route; highlighting the heightened risk of accidents, the PWD has directed KSEB to move the poles to a secure location immediately.

KSEB, on its part, justified the move by claiming a lack of designated yard space forced them to leave the poles along the roadside. PWD officials, however, retorted that they were already struggling to clear the year-old Jal Jeevan pipes between Amballoor Junction and Millunkal, and that the KSEB’s reckless action had only compounded the public's misery.