Thiruvananthapuram: Landowners in areas notified as census towns will get an easier route to reclassify land recorded as paddy fields, even if there are no paddy fields or agricultural land in the surrounding area, under a proposed amendment to the Kerala Paddy Land and Wetland Conservation Act.

The provision will be included in the Paddy Land and Wetland Conservation Amendment Bill, which is scheduled to be introduced during the Assembly session beginning November 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the proposed amendment, landowners will be allowed to submit an affidavit declaring the actual status of their property. The affidavit will be considered while processing applications for land reclassification, speeding up recommendations from village and agricultural officers and subsequent proceedings by the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO).

At present, landowners in such areas have to submit applications and wait for a prolonged period to get their land reclassified. The proposed change is intended to simplify the procedure. However, landowners who furnish false information in their affidavits will face penalties and further legal action if the discrepancies are detected later.

ADVERTISEMENT

A high-level meeting chaired by Minister A P Anilkumar has nearly completed discussions on the proposed Bill.

Other changes under consideration

The government is also considering an amendment to ensure that land belonging to farmers who have been permitted to reclaim paddy fields for constructing houses for their own use is officially classified as 'purayidam' (dry land).

ADVERTISEMENT

The change would enable owners to use such properties more effectively as collateral for bank loans. At present, banks offer only limited loans because the land continues to be recorded as converted land rather than as 'purayidam'.

Under existing provisions, farmers can reclaim up to five cents of paddy land in municipal areas and 10 cents in panchayats for constructing houses for their own use.

Permission from local and district-level monitoring committees is granted after considering reports from agricultural and village officers confirming that the farmer owns no other land and that the plot proposed for reclamation is not surrounded by paddy fields.

Another proposed amendment seeks to eliminate the need for a separate reclassification procedure for paddy land acquired for public purposes. Such land will be classified as 'purayidam' without requiring another application and a fresh round of administrative procedures, which could otherwise delay the process.