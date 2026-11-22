Nettoor: Panic gripped the Melethattu area in Nettoor on Saturday morning after thick smoke began billowing from beneath an unfenced roadside transformer. A major disaster was averted by the timely action by the local residents who alerted the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). Power was cut immediately, preventing the flames from spreading, though the fuse box and connecting cables were completely gutted.

The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m., during off-peak hours. Preliminary assessments by the KSEB suggest that leaking transformer oil may have triggered an electrical spark. The disruption caused power outages across Divisions 32, 33, 34, and 35. Supply was eventually restored around 2:30 p.m. after technicians replaced the damaged fuses and cables.

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This is not an isolated event; a similar fire had broken out at the exact same transformer just a few months ago. Residents have long demanded the relocation of the hazardous installation, which sits unfenced and juts out dangerously into a narrow stretch of the Nettoor Public Works Department (PWD) road—the only transformer encroaching upon the road in this manner. However, authorities have yet to take action.