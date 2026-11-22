Thiruvananthapuram: For eight long years, S Georgekutty ran from pillar to post, knocking on doors across the police department to demand accountability for the humiliation and assault he endured inside a police station. His relentless battle has finally borne fruit, with an official inquiry now ordered against former Sub-Inspector (SI) B S Sajan.

Georgekutty, a resident of G G Bhavan, Puliyancode, Ayirooppara in Pothencode, had filed a complaint regarding the misconduct that took place at the Pothencode police station in 2018. Although the District Police Complaints Authority directed the department on March 26, 2024, to initiate disciplinary action against the officer, the police sat on the order without taking any action.

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Unwilling to back down, Georgekutty continued his pursuit. A month ago, Kattakkada Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Binukumar was finally directed to conduct an inquiry and submit a report for disciplinary proceedings. DySP Binukumar confirmed that the investigation is currently underway.

The ordeal dates back to 2018, when Georgekutty was summoned to the Pothencode police station following a complaint regarding a family dispute lodged by his brother, Thomas Paul. Georgekutty alleged that the SI verbally abused and physically assaulted him inside the station, inflicting injuries that required hospital treatment. He then escalated the matter to the District Police Complaints Authority, leading to the 2024 ruling.

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In its directive, the Authority noted that while there was no conclusive medical evidence to substantiate physical assault, the officer had clearly intimidated and misbehaved with Georgekutty and his wife. The panel also observed that the SI displayed blatant bias in favour of the complainant, Thomas Paul, and failed to adhere to basic procedural norms.

Characterising the officer's actions as conduct unbecoming of the police force, the Authority recommended that the State Police Chief initiate formal disciplinary proceedings against him.