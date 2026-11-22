Ranni: Seismic sensors will be deployed along forest fringes to track and prevent wild elephants from intruding into human settlements, Minister Shibu Baby John announced. The decision was declared during a high-level meeting convened after wild elephants strayed into residential areas in Vadasserikkara.

Adapted from earthquake-detection technology, these sensors can pick up ground vibrations and detect elephant movements within a one-kilometer radius. In addition, thermal imaging drones will be pressed into service for aerial surveillance, and local youth will be trained and tasked with driving stray herds back into the wild, the Minister said.

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Forest officials have identified key elephant corridors through scientific assessments, and trained watchers have already been stationed at these vulnerable entry points. These watchers are also aiding in the restoration of solar fences damaged by elephant herds. To tighten surveillance, more Rapid Response Teams (RRT) and forest personnel will be deployed. The existing single-strand solar fence along an eight-kilometer stretch of the forest perimeter will also be upgraded to a five-strand system.

Bio-fencing will be raised along the forest boundary with the active participation of local farmers. Citrus plants, known to be a natural deterrent, have been deemed ideal for this, alongside turmeric cultivation. The mitigation efforts will be coordinated with the police and the fire and rescue services. Addressing public demand, the Minister also issued directives to dismantle the solar fence installed at the Adukkakuzhi teak plantation.

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Cautioning against politicising the wildlife crisis, the Minister emphasised that resolving the human-elephant conflict requires concerted, bipartisan action. He added that the District Collector has been instructed to convene an all-party meeting. Anto Antony MP and Pazhakulam Madhu MLA also addressed the gathering.