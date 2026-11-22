Thiruvananthapuram: The capital city continued to reel under an acute drinking water shortage yesterday as major repair work remained underway on the primary transmission pipeline carrying water from Aruvikkara to the treatment plant reservoir at Vellayambalam.

The repairs are being carried out along the KRFB Road near Keltron Junction. With nearly half the city corporation’s wards going without water for the fourth straight day, public resentment has flared up over the Kerala Water Authority’s (KWA) failure to deploy water tankers or provide alternative relief measures.

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According to the Water Authority, full supply is likely to be restored only by tonight. Although the KWA claims it has been rerouting water through valve adjustments, the vast majority of residents have received little to nothing. The outage falling over the weekend has left citizens in a lurch, compounding their struggles. Repair work on the pipeline had commenced on yesterday morning.

Even if the work is completed today and pumping resumes, normal water supply to low-lying areas is expected only by tomorrow evening at the earliest. Residents in elevated areas will have to wait even longer.

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The Water Authority stated that supply has been disrupted across 23 wards: Sasthamangalam, Vazhuthacaud, Jagathy, Thycaud, Valiyasala, Palayam, Kunnukuzhy, Gowreeshapattom, Kannammoola, Anamukham, Medical College, Nanthancode, Kowdiar, Kuravankonam, Ambalamukku, Vanchiyoor, Thampanoor, Pettah, Kadakampally, Chacka, Shanghumugham, Poundukadavu, and Karikkakom.