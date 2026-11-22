Kozhikode: In an effort to ease the bottlenecked National Highway service road, authorities demolished the pedestrian walkway to widen the carriageway, a move that has cleared vehicular congestion but left daily commuters stranded and with nowhere safe to walk.

With vehicles now hurtling down the expanded stretch, pedestrians are terrified. The looming threat of accidents has left commuters, particularly school students, navigating the bustling road with bated breath.

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The walkway was torn down along the eastern service road of the flyover, stretching from the Bypass Junction to the exit point near the Dilkush fuel station. Workers removed the concrete slabs covering the utility cable ducts and leveled the trench with soil. This added nearly 1.5 meters of width to what was previously a tight bottleneck allowing only one vehicle to pass at a time, effectively smoothing out vehicular flow.

A pedestrian is forced to step onto the busy Thondayad–Arappuzha service road after an electrical ring main unit was installed on the footpath bordering the fields. Photo: Special arrngement

For pedestrians, however, this solution has turned into a daily nightmare. Stripped of a dedicated sidewalk, they are now forced to share the asphalt with speeding traffic. The walkway had long been a crucial lifeline for locals and schoolchildren commuting to the Ramanattukara market from neighborhoods such as Kottakurumba, Pottappadi, Sevamandiram School, Marathazham, and Perumbilthazham. Its sudden removal has caused widespread distress.

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The stretch sees an unrelenting stream of traffic, as vehicles coming along the six-lane highway from the Pantheerankavu side take the exit ramp onto this service road to head toward the airport, Malappuram, Palakkad, and Idimuzhikkal.

Given the round-the-clock rush, local residents are now demanding that the authorities acquire additional land along the narrow stretches to construct a proper, safe footpath for pedestrians.