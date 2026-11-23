Kallooppara: Heralding the onset of winter, the Barn Swallow has arrived as a new guest among the seasonal migratory flocks visiting the region.

The bird, distinguished by its deeply forked, scissor-like tail, was spotted in the paddy fields of Kallooppara during an extensive avian census conducted as part of preparing the local People’s Biodiversity Register (PBR). Birdwatchers noted that while this cosmopolitan bird is widely distributed globally, this marks its first documented sighting in Pathanamthitta district.

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The survey recorded 130 bird species across various pockets of the panchayat. The team indicated that the area likely hosts an even richer avian diversity and that further surveys are planned.

The seven-member expedition was led by veteran birder Tony Antony and comprised birdwatchers from across the state. Among the significant sightings were large congregations of Asian Openbills, storks known for the characteristic gap between their arched mandibles that leaves their beaks partially agape, and Lapwings, celebrated for their sharp alarm calls and dramatic distraction displays. True to their habit, the lapwings were observed nesting directly on the ground.

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The survey also logged a rich diversity of migrants and resident wetland birds. These included migratory raptors such as the Pied Harrier; several wagtail species, including the White Wagtail; and members of the dove family such as the Rock Pigeon, Spotted Dove, Laughing Dove, and Asian Emerald Dove.

A wide variety of waterbirds and waders were documented, including Wood Sandpipers, Marsh Sandpipers, Common Sandpipers, and Black-winged Stilts. Also recorded were Painted Storks, Black-headed Ibises, Red-naped Ibises, Black-crowned Night Herons, and Indian Pond Herons, along with Little, Intermediate, Great, and Cattle Egrets. Other notable sightings included the Grey-headed Swamphen and the Indian Golden Oriole.

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Surveys covered several key wetlands and paddy tracts, including Cheriyapadam, Kuncharam, Ambattu Bhagam, Thuruthikkad, and Cherumatha. The team observed a healthy surge in the populations of resident species such as the Jungle Babbler and the Greater Coucal.

The birding team included Alan Alex, Shijo Raju, Bobby John, Jibin Thomas, Jisni George, and Jumi Joseph.

Panchayat President Jnanamani Mohan, ward member Reji Chacko, Secretary V. Ranjith, District Biodiversity Board Coordinator Kavya, and Biodiversity Management Committee (BMC) members Leju Abraham and Dr. A. Roby were also present to support the initiative.