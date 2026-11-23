Alathur: As the festival of Karthika Deepam approaches, Mani is back on the street corner, surrounded by rows of earthen oil lamps. True to an unbroken routine spanning half a century, Mani and his family from Vilayannur Kumbharathara set out across different towns every year in the Malayalam month of Vrischikam to sell their traditional clay lamps (cherathukal).

For the past three years, Mani has pitched his stall at Kunissery Centre, while his wife, Thankam, sells at Thenkurissi, and their son, Pradeep, sets up shop at Kalpathy. It is an all-hands-on-deck affair, with the entire family dedicated to keeping their ancestral craft alive.

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At home, they run their own kiln, firing everything from traditional clay cookware and everyday household vessels to planter pots. While machines now assist them in kneading the clay and shaping the pottery, the spirit of the work remains deeply rooted in tradition.

Priced modestly between ₹4 and ₹6 apiece, the lamps currently bring in daily sales of around ₹1,000. Mani expects business to pick up sharply as the festival night draws closer. Yet, the road ahead is steep—an acute scarcity of good clay and spiralling raw material costs continue to cast a shadow over the future of this generational trade.