As part of streamlining crowd management and easing the pilgrimage experience, the Guruvayur Devaswom has announced an exclusive queue system for women visiting the famous Sree Krishna Temple in Guruvayur, starting December 1. The initiative is designed to offer hassle-free darshan for women and mothers carrying infants, according to Devaswom Chairman A V Gopinath and Administrator S Harigopal.

Temporary closure for purification rituals

Following an unbroken 53-hour opening during the auspicious Dashami and Ekadashi festival period, the temple sanctum was closed at 8 am on Sunday. During this closure, extensive purification rituals, including the punyaham, were performed inside alongside routine pujas. Devotees were not permitted inside during this timeframe, and the temple will reopen for public worship at 4:30 pm.

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Devotional services suspended during closure

Devaswom authorities confirmed that all major services, including general darshan, weddings, choroonu (first cereal feeding ceremony for infants), and vehicle pujas, will remain suspended while the temple doors remain shut between 8 am and 4:30 pm.

Curtain falls on Chembai Sangeetholsavam

Meanwhile, the prestigious Chembai Sangeetholsavam classical music festival concluded on Sunday night. A special ceremony was conducted at 8:30 pm to honour the backstage crew and organisers whose efforts ensured the smooth conduct of the event. The festival drew to a close with renditions of Carnatic legend Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavatar's favourite compositions.