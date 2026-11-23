Iritty: The Iritty interstate forest checkpost will begin operations from its new premises today. Housed in a modern container-based structure built in front of the Iritty Forest Office complex, the facility was constructed by the Palakkad Regional Nirmithi Kendra at a cost of ₹20 lakh.

The new unit includes an office room, a mini hall, rest quarters, a kitchen, and washroom facilities. The checkpost, which had operated near the old Iritty bridge for decades, was relocated to rented premises at Madathil in 2017 to facilitate road widening and the construction of a new bridge. It was subsequently shifted near the Kootupuzha bridge in November 2020 before returning to Madathil on September 2, 2021. Staff had long faced severe difficulties working out of cramped rented quarters that lacked basic amenities.

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The Iritty checkpost plays a key role in curbing illegal logging and timber smuggling from forest tracts and private plantations across villages including Padiyoor, Vayathoor, Nuchyad, Vilamana, Karikkottakari, and Aralam. It is also responsible for collecting taxes and issuing exchange permits for timber brought into Kerala following inspection at Karnataka’s Makutta checkpost. Additionally, personnel monitor timber consignments headed for major processing and commercial hubs such as Valapattanam, Perumbavoor, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Ernakulam, as well as timber moving from Kerala into Karnataka.

Although the Forest Department had initially planned to relocate the facility directly to the Kerala–Karnataka border at Kootupuzha, suitable land could not be identified. This prompted the decision to set up the modern container facility within the Iritty Forest Office compound, bringing an end to years of functioning out of makeshift arrangements.

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Along with the relocation, the administrative structure has also been reorganized. The post, previously overseen by an independent Checkpost Section Officer under the Kottiyoor Range, will now operate under the Kottiyoor Range–Iritty Forest Section. Personnel will no longer be permanently stationed at the post; instead, staff from the section—including women officers—will be assigned checkpost duties on a rotational basis. Officials expect this move to reduce individual workloads and ensure greater transparency in vehicle inspections.

Meanwhile, the Section Forest Officer post previously assigned to the checkpost has been redeployed to the Kottiyoor Range headquarters as a Special Duty Section Forest Officer. This officer will oversee case coordination across the Forest Tribunal and courts in Thalassery, Koothuparamba, and Mattannur, ensure the timely submission of mahazars and chargesheets, and expedite compensation payouts for wildlife attack victims. The officer will also supervise boundary demarcation, digital surveys, tribunal litigation, and the protection of reserve forests, vested forests, and Ecologically Fragile Lands (EFL) under the range.