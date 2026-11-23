Elankunnapuzha: The new roll-on roll-off (ro-ro) vessel, Sethusagar-3, has officially commenced operations on the busy Vypin–Fort Kochi route. The vessel finally entered service four months and ten days after Chief Minister V D Satheesan formally inaugurated it on July 12. The prolonged delay in deploying the vessel after the ribbon-cutting ceremony had sparked intense public outrage, triggering a series of protests by various civic and political organisations.

The newly deployed vessel can ferry 14 trucks, 12 cars, and 50 passengers at a time. Sethusagar-3 was pressed into service by noon to prevent disruption after Sethusagar-2, one of the two vessels currently plying the route, had to be pulled out for maintenance work.

ADVERTISEMENT

The long-standing demand for a third vessel to ensure uninterrupted connectivity was originally spearheaded by the Vypin Janakeeya Kootayma (Vypin People's Forum), which spent years campaigning and mounting pressure on authorities. The urgency escalated, bringing several local groups to the streets whenever frequent breakdowns reduced the lifeline ferry service to just a single operating vessel.