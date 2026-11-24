New Delhi: The BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday announced the revival of their alliance for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, describing the partnership as a "national and emotional" bond.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the two parties would contest all 117 Assembly seats together, with the SAD getting the chief minister's post.

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With the SAD rejoining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the coalition was now complete, Shah said, recalling that the relationship between the two parties dated back to the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-L K Advani era.

BJP president Nitin Nabin announced the alliance at a press conference in New Delhi alongside Shah and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. He said the two parties would work together to make Punjab a developed state.

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Badal described the partnership as an emotional rather than a political alliance.

Shah said the two parties would soon finalise a detailed election manifesto. Key priorities would include eliminating the drug menace in Punjab, working for farmers' welfare and promoting Hindu-Sikh unity, he said.

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The Punjab Assembly elections are expected to be held early next year.

The SAD ended its 24-year alliance with the BJP in September 2020 over the three farm laws, which were subsequently repealed. The party had also withdrawn its representative, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, from the Union Cabinet.

In the 2022 Assembly elections, the BJP won two seats and the SAD three in the 117-member House.

Before the split, the two parties had a seat-sharing arrangement under which the SAD contested 94 Assembly seats and the BJP 23. In Lok Sabha elections, the SAD contested 10 seats and the BJP the remaining three.