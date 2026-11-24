Palakkad: A Class 9 student was hit by a pellet in his right arm when a classmate brought his late grandfather’s country-made revolver to school and accidentally pulled the trigger while showing it to other students.

The pellet remains lodged in the muscle near his right biceps and is yet to be removed, said Thirthala Circle Inspector Krishnan K. "Doctors have said his condition is not critical as the pellet did not hit the bone," the officer said. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kottakkal in Malappuram district.

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The incident occurred around 9 am on Tuesday at Parudur Higher Secondary School in Pallippuram.

The boy who brought the revolver to school had taken it from a cupboard at home without his mother’s knowledge, said the inspector. The boy lost his father just a month ago. The father had been working in the Gulf.

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While rifling through his late grandfather's cupboard recently, he found the revolver. "The boy told us that his grandfather had used it for hunting many years ago," said the officer. The countrymade revolver with 12 chambers had remained in the house after the grandfather’s death.

The student apparently took the old firearm out of curiosity and brought it to school to show his classmates. While handling it in the classroom, he accidentally pressed the trigger. The first round hit the wall, while the second struck his classmate in the right arm, said the officer.

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The school authorities informed the Thrithala police station, around 8 km away. When officers reached the school, they found blood on the classroom floor. The injured student had been shifted to the hospital, while the revolver had been taken to the headmaster’s room. Police secured both the classroom and the weapon for examination.

The firearm appeared to be old and unused. It had three rounds still in the chamber. The gun's condition and other details would be established through a ballistic examination.

A ballistic expert team from Thrissur was expected to examine the firearm soon. Police are also proceeding with legal action against the boy and his guardian.

"We will prepare a Social Background Report to be submitted before the Juvenile Justice Board, while an FIR will be registered against the guardian under the Arms Act," the Circle Inspector said and hinted that it would be his mother's name on the FIR.

The officer said the offence being examined could attract a punishment of up to seven years in prison. The police are yet to establish the precise circumstances surrounding the firearm’s storage and the incident.