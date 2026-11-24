Kozhikode: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized more than 1kg of gold from a passenger from Pallikkara in Kasaragod at Karipur airport on Tuesday, taking the number of gold seizures at the airport to four in the past two weeks.

The seized gold, weighing 1,085 grams and valued at ₹1.37 crore, was recovered from Noushad, who arrived from Sharjah on an Air India Express flight. He concealed the gold in a compound form inside his shoes in an attempt to smuggle it into the country.

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Gold smuggling attempts at Karipur have been on the rise since mid-November, with several seizures reported in recent days.

On Friday, 1.96kg of gold worth around ₹2.5 crore was seized from a passenger from Kozhikode. On Thursday, Karipur police arrested a Kannur native with 1.46kg of gold concealed inside his shoes. The gold had been brought out of the airport after evading Customs checks, but the police tracked down the passenger and seized it.

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Police had also arrested four people in separate incidents on November 17 and 18, seizing a total of 1.66kg of gold concealed in their trousers and on their bodies.

In one of these cases, gold compound was found smeared on the jeans of a passenger who had arrived from Dubai. Another passenger had attempted to smuggle 790 grams of gold in the form of capsules.