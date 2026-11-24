Kollam: The Police Women’s Cell, long considered a safe haven for women to air their grievances and seek justice, has ceased operations. Located within the Kollam East Police Station complex, the facility has officially pulled down its shutters, and its staff - comprising five female personnel, including a Sub-Inspector—have been reassigned to the Women’s Police Station.

Under the previous arrangement, the Women’s Cell handled walk-in grievances and forwarded actionable complaints to the Women’s Police Station to register First Information Reports (FIRs). The cell saw a steady stream of distressed women seeking counsel and assistance on a daily basis.

Inaugurated on July 20, 2012, by the then-Home Minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, the cell predated the establishment of the local Women’s Police Station. Over the years, both entities functioned side by side within the East Police Station compound.

The shutdown has also brought an abrupt end to a childcare centre launched on the premises just eight months ago. The facility had been set up to provide temporary care for the children of women arriving with complaints, as well as the young children of female officers on duty.

A previous bid to shut down the Women's Cell had been abandoned following stiff resistance across the political spectrum, from both ruling and opposition factions. Addressing the current closure, authorities maintained that the decision was taken to bolster the Women’s Police Station and streamline its operations by consolidating personnel.