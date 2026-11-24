Nenmara: Even as nearly 85 percent of the Pothundi Dam Comprehensive Drinking Water Project nears completion, concerns are mounting over whether the reservoir has sufficient water to supply all designated local bodies. The primary apprehension stems from the dam's inadequate storage capacity to support the planned expansion to additional panchayats.

Historically, treated drinking water from the reservoir was limited to Nenmara, Ayiloor, and Melarkode panchayats. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the network is being expanded to cover six more panchayats: Elavanchery, Pallassana, Erimayoor, Alathur, Kavassery, and Puthucode. Storage reservoirs have already been constructed in Elavanchery, Alathur, and Pallassana.

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Water supply has already commenced in Elavanchery and Pallassana, with the Elavanchery facility officially commissioned. In the Alathur region, distribution is yet to begin, as pipeline work is awaiting the completion of a bridge at Vengannoor. In the remaining panchayats, pipe-laying and household service connections are in their final stages, while trial runs are underway in Puthucode. According to Baby George, Executive Engineer of the Chittur Project, water supply will soon be commissioned in all areas except Alathur.

Pothundi Dam Water Level Remains Low

The low water level in the Pothundi reservoir poses a serious threat to the project's viability. Last year, acute water scarcity prompted authorities to enforce strict rationing. Supply was suspended to all areas except Nenmara, Ayiloor, Melarkode, and Elavanchery. Distribution through the Pallassana overhead tank and trial runs in Erimayoor were also halted. While supply in Ayiloor was reduced to once every three days, Nenmara faced distribution cuts across its rural limits.

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With deficient rainfall recorded this season, consumers could face a similar crisis if restrictions return. The reservoir currently holds insufficient water even for second-crop cultivation. Officials caution that if the volume reserved for drinking purposes diminishes following agricultural releases, and if summer rains fail, stringent rationing will be unavoidable.

Funded by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) at ₹180 crore, the project aims to extend coverage beyond the initial three panchayats to six more. With an additional ₹94.45 crore allocated for road restoration and statutory payments to the Public Works Department and other agencies, the total project cost stands at ₹274.45 crore. Meanwhile, the initiative faces criticism for being executed without adequate feasibility studies, and local farmers have raised objections over expanding the distribution network without first securing water availability.

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New Proposal to Tap Dam's Dead Storage

To mitigate the impending summer shortage, the department is considering an alternative proposal to extract previously inaccessible water from the reservoir. Officials stated that a cost estimate has been submitted to the government to pump water from the dam's "dead storage"—the reserve volume situated below the sluice gates and minimum drawdown level. According to preliminary assessments, tapping this reserve would enable authorities to maintain supply to the newly added panchayats at least once every three days during peak summer.