Kalliasseri: In an effort to promote an upcoming local theatre event, students here have sent handwritten inland letter cards inviting dignitaries and community members to the All-Kerala Drama Festival, organized by the Mangad Navachethana Kalavedi on November 27.

The letters carried a personal appeal from the children: "Sir, please do come with your family to watch the play staged in our village."

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The invitations were dispatched via traditional inland mail to several recipients, including the District Collector, top police officials, elected representatives, and prominent figures across the arts, sports, and cultural sectors.

The initiative was led by Rinay Subhash, C M Dhyandev, Ashika Rajesh, Nivedya Narayan, Ragesh Rasa, P M. Prasad, and N Subhash.