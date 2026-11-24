Kollam: Allegations of foul play in the death of 26-year-old Saya, who was found hanging in her marital home in Eravipuram on October 31, are continuing, with a relative now alleging that Saya's husband, Afsal, had links to a narcotics case. He also alleged that Saya was subjected to relentless mental torture by her in-laws.

“Her in-laws went to great lengths to keep Afsal’s misdeeds from coming to light. Her mother-in-law also exerted immense pressure on her. Saya was not allowed even to talk to her friends. She would never take her own life. She was not that kind of a person. Why was the room where her body was found cleaned up before the police arrived? This demands a thorough investigation. The local CCTV footage must be scrutinized, and the police must register a case against Afsal,” the relative stated.

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Though her in-laws rushed her to a cooperative hospital in Palathara, Saya was declared dead on arrival. Neighbours reported hearing a heated altercation at the residence around 4 pm on the day of the incident.

Police later recovered a suicide note from Saya's room, which reportedly requested that her gold jewellery be sold to settle a car EMI and stated that she harboured nothing but love for her husband.

Rejecting the suicide narrative, Saya’s relatives say they suspect foul play and maintain that she would never end her life. Following a complaint filed by her parents, the Eravipuram police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

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Saya, the daughter of Shaji and Rihana from Bharanikkavu, and Afsal, a native of Madannada, were married on January 15, 2023. Originally from Pathanapuram, Saya’s family currently resides in Ernakulam.