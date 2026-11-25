Eravipuram: The City Corporation Council has unanimously adopted a resolution to demolish 32 structurally compromised units in the Akkolil Anugraha Tsunami Flat complex. The resolution, moved by Akkolil Division Councillor A K Asain and seconded by Thekkumbhagam Division Councillor Isabella, received support across party lines.

The 32 units slated for demolition were constructed on marshland adjacent to the Karikkuzhi ela. Built in 2012 across two tiers at an outlay exceeding ₹4 crore, the housing project comprised a total of 104 units, 58 of which have been handed over to beneficiaries.

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During the initial construction phase, local residents had cautioned authorities that building on the wetland would render the structures uninhabitable. However, officials acknowledged the site’s unsuitability only after construction had concluded.

Heavy monsoon rains consistently caused severe waterlogging, while portions of the walls began flaking and crumbling, raising serious concerns over potential structural collapse. Over time, the neglected premises became heavily overgrown, turning into a refuge for reptiles and a hotspot for anti-social elements. Manorama had repeatedly reported on the growing grievances of local residents and flat occupants.

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Councillor A K Asain stated that a formal recommendation would be submitted to the State Government seeking clearance to demolish the 32 units. He added that subsequent consultations with local residents would be held to develop a proper drainage network, construct new residential units, and set up a community hall.

Following the intervention of M Vishnu Mohan, MLA, the Chief Minister has sanctioned funds for repair and maintenance works across several civic housing complexes within corporation limits, including Akkolil Anugraha, Vallakkadavu, and Snehatheeram. Departmental officials and the Tehsildar will inspect the premises in the coming days to finalize structural and cost estimates, the Councillor said.