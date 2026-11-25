Kochi: Drugs allegedly concealed inside his hat became his trademark modus operandi, earning 32-year-old Shameer the moniker ‘Thoppi’ Shameer in Kochi’s narcotics circles. Suspected to be a major player in the local drug trade and a key link in an inter-state synthetic drug network, he was finally arrested by the Ernakulam Excise Range squad after days of covert surveillance.

The excise team seized 14.8 g of MDMA from Shameer during the operation on National Highway 966 near Mulavukad on Tuesday evening. Investigators suspect that he was operating as a major local conduit for a Bengaluru-based gang allegedly smuggling synthetic drugs into Keralam.

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According to Excise officers, Shameer, who is a resident of Eraveli in Mattancherry, is said to have been a familiar figure in the illicit drug trade across Mattancherry, Fort Kochi, Vypin and other parts of Ernakulam city. Excise officers said he was better known by his nickname than his real name among those familiar with the local narcotics network.

According to officials, the accused earned the name ‘Thoppi’ (hat) Shameer because he allegedly used his headwear to conceal and transport narcotics while evading detection. His suspected involvement in the drug trade had kept him on the Excise radar for several days, with the squad closely monitoring his movements following specific intelligence inputs.

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The arrest was at 6:10 pm on November 24 as part of ‘Operation Thunder’. Acting on intelligence, a team led by Ernakulam Excise Range Inspector Shyam K S intercepted Shameer near a signboard on the left side of NH-966, connecting Vallarpadam and Kalamassery. The spot was around 200 metres towards Kalamassery from the Vallarpadam side, in Mulavukad.

Excise officials suspect that Shameer was an important link in a larger synthetic drug distribution network operating in and around Ernakulam. Preliminary findings point to a Bengaluru-based syndicate allegedly supplying narcotics to Keralam, prompting investigators to widen the probe beyond the seizure.

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“The accused is suspected to be a link in a larger synthetic drug distribution network operating in and around Ernakulam city. Preliminary findings point towards a major Bengaluru-based syndicate,” an excise official said.

The investigation will now focus on identifying the alleged suppliers in Bengaluru, tracing the intended recipients of the seized MDMA and establishing the extent of Shameer’s involvement in the local distribution chain. The investigators are also looking to identify other operatives and establish whether the network has additional links across the district.

A case has been registered against Shameer under Section 22(c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, which deals with offences involving commercial quantities of psychotropic substances.

The enforcement team included Inspector Shyam KS, Civil Excise Officers Siddharth S, Sreejith MT, Vimalraj R, Karthik R, Abdul Shiyas Y and Sreejesh U, along with Civil Excise Officer Driver Vishnukumar AS.

Excise officers said intensified surveillance and inspections would continue across the district under Operation Thunder.