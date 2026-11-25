Malappuram: A wheelchair could not keep her away from college. Neither could a bed in the classroom or two major surgeries. Refusing to give up despite a debilitating illness, T Shana has now clinched the first rank in the MEd examination conducted by the University of Calicut.

Her achievement is particularly remarkable as she pursued the course while raising two children, without seeking any concessions on academic activities.

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Shana was diagnosed with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), an autoimmune disease, while pursuing a BSc in Physics at Farook College, Kozhikode, after marriage. She completed her degree and BEd while undergoing treatment. Complications during her second pregnancy forced her to take prolonged rest, but she used the break to complete an MA in Psychology through distance education.

She conducted online tuition classes during the COVID pandemic and later worked as a guest teacher at two schools. However, worsening health made it difficult for her to continue working. After a six-year break, she returned to academics, enrolling for the MEd programme at Farook Training College.

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The setback came after the first semester when she was diagnosed with avascular necrosis, a serious bone disorder in which disrupted blood supply causes bone tissue to die. A side effect of her SLE treatment, the condition left her struggling to stand, sit or even lie down for extended periods.

Advised to discontinue the course, her parents visited the college to discuss the possibility of her withdrawal from the programme. But principal, Dr T Mohammed Saleem, asked them, “Can you bring her here?”

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Shana thus returned to college in a wheelchair. The college shifted her classroom to the ground floor and arranged a bed for her. She continued attending classes, studying from the bed whenever she could not sit.

During this period, she also underwent two complex hip replacement surgeries. Yet, just 18 days after the procedures, she was back in the classroom. She completed the course and wrote her examinations sitting and lying on the bed.

The daughter of Hamsakkoya and Fasiya of Thevangattu in Chaliparambil, Chelambra, Shana is married to P Musthafa of Poovattuparamba, Kozhikode. With her health having improved considerably, she is now preparing for the National Eligibility Test (NET). She has also enrolled for an MSc in Physics at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).