Vellarada: Citizens visiting the Vellarada Sub-Registrar Office to register deeds or carry out property transactions are facing an uphill battle. The office has been functioning without a Sub-Registrar for the past six months. Ever since the previous official was transferred, the authorities have failed to post a successor, leaving the public in the lurch.

Attempts to fill the vacancy have so far yielded no results. Locals allege that officials are simply reluctant to accept a posting here.

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Currently, the office's Head Clerk is saddled with the additional charge of the Sub-Registrar. To make matters worse, the Head Clerk who initially stepped in was also transferred, leaving the newly appointed Head Clerk to shoulder this dual responsibility. Handling an average of ten registrations a day, the office's day-to-day operations have been crippled by this acute staff crunch and the resulting workload.

Statutory records that need to be forwarded to other government departments within strict deadlines are piling up. Routine services, including certificate attestations, have also ground to a halt. Ordinary citizens are forced to make multiple rounds of the office, burning both time and money for basic services.

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Beyond the administrative paralysis, the office's pathetic infrastructure and lack of basic security have sparked serious concern among local residents.

The office functions out of a rented building tucked away in an isolated area, far from the main junction. Once office hours end, the building and its premises turn completely deserted. Locals point out that the frontage and the adjacent road have become a notorious haven for anti-social elements and public drinkers. Empty liquor bottles and discarded plastic cups litter the roadside, with practically zero police patrolling in the vicinity.

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Caught between prolonged service delays due to staff shortages and growing safety concerns around the deserted premises, the public is running out of patience. Residents demand that the government immediately appoint a full-time Sub-Registrar and expedite the construction of a dedicated, government-owned building to relocate the office.