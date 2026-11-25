Kozhikode: A woman was arrested by a team of Excise officials after 11.465 grams of MDMA were seized from a private apartment at Vendekkumukku in Kattippara, near Thamarassery, on Tuesday. The accused allegedly assaulted a woman Civil Excise Officer during the inspection, leaving her injured.

The arrested woman, Sakira AK, was a resident of Pampizhanjappara near Thiruvambady.

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The drug seizure was made during a joint inspection conducted by the Thamarassery Excise Range team, led by Range Inspector Sajin MJ, and the Deputy Excise Commissioner's squad. The operation took place at a private apartment in the Kettavoor-Vendekkumukku area.

According to Excise officials, Sakira turned violent during the inspection and attacked a woman officer who was part of the team. A case has been registered at the Thamarassery Excise Range Office for possession of narcotic substances in commercial quantity.

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Excise officials said the accused was previously involved in several narcotics cases. She was earlier arrested in connection with the seizure of 265 grams of methamphetamine by the Kalikavu Excise Range and another case involving the possession of 3.06 grams of methamphetamine registered by the Kalpetta Excise Range.

She was released on bail in both cases before being arrested again in the latest seizure.