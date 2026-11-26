Malappuram: The appointment of a former Muslim Youth League (MYL) leader, who is facing allegations in a ₹26-crore financial fraud case, as a trainer at the Block Resource Centre (BRC) in Mankada has triggered a political controversy, with complainants in the case approaching the Chief Minister and the Education Minister seeking a review of the decision.

Mohammed Haris T, a former member of the Malappuram District Panchayat, was recently appointed as a BRC trainer by the Education Department. Haris had earlier been expelled from the MYL following allegations of his involvement in financial transactions linked to a suspected ₹26-crore fraud. The case is currently under investigation by the Crime Branch of the Kerala Police.

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It is learnt that a group of complainants has submitted representations to Chief Minister V D Satheesan and Education Minister N Samsudheen, urging the government to reconsider Haris's appointment in view of the ongoing investigation.

Former minister and CPM leader K T Jaleel has also strongly criticised the government's decision, questioning the rationale behind appointing a person facing allegations in such a major financial fraud case to an educational institution.

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In a statement, Jaleel said it was highly condemnable that Haris, who had reportedly spent 20 days in jail in connection with the alleged ₹26-crore fraud, had been appointed as a BRC trainer.

He also questioned whether the appointment raised concerns about the possible involvement of senior Muslim League leaders in the alleged financial scam and what message such a decision would send to the community.

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Jaleel further criticised what he described as the selective political responses to arrests in financial and other criminal cases. He pointed out that during the previous LDF government's tenure, the Muslim League had accused the police of targeting people with Muslim names in cases involving smuggling, gold trafficking, drug sales and financial fraud, allegedly to malign the Muslim community.

He argued that instead of using such cases for political accusations, religious and community leaders should focus on addressing the growing concerns over financial misconduct and the erosion of ethical values within society.