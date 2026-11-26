Kochi: The Kerala High Court has accepted the CBI's refer report in the Travancore Titanium corruption case, finding insufficient evidence to prosecute Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala, who was named as an accused in the case. Justice C Jayachandran ordered the closure of proceedings against him.

The CBI filed the refer report after its investigation failed to uncover sufficient material to prosecute the accused. Reacting to the development, Chennithala said he was relieved to have been cleared in a case that he alleged had been fabricated by the Left government to politically target and harass him.

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Chennithala's counsel told the court that his plea seeking to quash the criminal proceedings was not being pressed in view of the report. The court subsequently dismissed the plea as not pressed.

The case relates to alleged corruption in awarding a pollution abatement and capacity expansion project of Travancore Titanium Products Ltd, a state public sector undertaking, to Metallurgical and Engineering Consultants (India) Ltd (MECON), a Central government public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Steel.

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The project, valued at over ₹256 crore, was intended to upgrade the company's pollution control facilities. The allegations included a criminal conspiracy among senior Titanium officials to appoint MECON as project consultant, resulting in alleged pecuniary gains for officials and substantial losses to the company without any corresponding benefits.

The case also involved allegations of a multi-crore scam in the import of equipment from abroad in 2006 for the company's effluent treatment plant. Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, Chennithala and former minister VK Ebrahim Kunju were among those named in the case. Six people, including former Titanium chairman T Balakrishnan and former managing directors of the company, were accused.

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In 2023, the High Court had directed the Central government to order a CBI investigation into the allegations after the probe by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) had reached a standstill.