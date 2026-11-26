Malappuram: The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) has directed authorities to conduct a comprehensive investigation and monitor skincare products and dietary supplements promoted on social media, amid concerns that their use could lead to serious health complications.

The Commission's intervention follows a complaint filed by human rights activist Noushad Thekkayil, who alleged that misleading advertisements for skincare products and supplements were putting public health at risk.

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The complaint was lodged in the backdrop of a recent complaint involving an 18-year-old girl from Areekode in Malappuram district who reportedly developed an acute kidney ailment following mercury exposure allegedly linked to the prolonged use of a fairness cream. Kerala Police have already launched an investigation into the incident.

Judicial member of the KSHRC K Baijunath has directed the State Police Chief and the Drugs Controller to look into the allegations and submit a report within three weeks. The case will be considered at the Commission's sitting scheduled to be held at the Government Guest House in Kozhikode on December 18.

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The complaint highlights concerns over products promoted by models and social media influencers with claims of offering solutions to all kinds of skin problems. It alleges that such advertisements mislead consumers and that influencers who enjoy public trust could be held accountable for promoting products without adequately verifying their safety and claims.

The complainant has called for a comprehensive investigation into the role of models and influencers involved in promoting such products, along with strict monitoring of their advertising campaigns.

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He has also urged the authorities to verify the claims made by manufacturers and examine the products' licences, quality standards and labelling details through the concerned departments. Strict legal action should be taken if any illegal or potentially dangerous practices are detected, the complaint said.