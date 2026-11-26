Thiruvananthapuram: The state government plans to end the practice of publishing fresh Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) rank lists immediately after the expiry of existing ones, opting instead to verify vacancies before recommending candidates for recruitment.

The Cabinet has decided to constitute a committee headed by the Chief Secretary to examine the practice of publishing rank lists for posts without confirming vacancies. The move follows concerns that a recruitment reform introduced by the second Pinarayi Vijayan government to speed up appointments has proved counterproductive, leaving even top-ranked candidates without jobs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The panel will review existing rank lists published without confirmed vacancies, collect vacancy details from various departments and submit a report to the government. Departments will also be directed to report vacancies promptly.

Under the proposed system, recruitment recommendations will be sent to the PSC only after the actual vacancies are established.

The problem is particularly acute in schoolteacher recruitment. Several schools have more teachers than required under the prescribed pupil-teacher ratio. When vacancies arise, surplus teachers are redeployed to schools where they are needed, leaving little scope for fresh appointments.

The actual vacancies can be determined only after the student headcount on the sixth working day of the academic year and the subsequent staff fixation. However, PSC rank lists are often published before this exercise is completed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The issue has triggered an indefinite hunger strike by candidates on the Lower Primary School Teacher (LPST) rank list in front of the Secretariat.

Chief Minister VD Satheesan said after Wednesday's Cabinet meeting that reducing the pupil-teacher ratio would not necessarily create more teaching posts, given the decline in student numbers. The government had accepted all four demands raised by the protesters and was ready to issue orders if they called off their agitation, he said.

The candidates, however, said the assurances would not benefit them. They have demanded that retirement vacancies expected over the next two academic years be reserved for those on the existing rank list. The government has not yet responded to this demand.

Teacher-pupil ratio under scrutiny

Satheesan said government LP schools in Keralam had 3.49 lakh students and 18,856 teachers, translating into a ratio of around 19 students per teacher. Even Malappuram, which has the highest student population, had a ratio of 25:1. The corresponding figures for Pathanamthitta and Kottayam were 11:1, Idukki 12:1 and Kannur 14:1.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said reducing the prescribed ratio from 30:1 to 25:1, as demanded by the protesters, would not increase the number of teachers as student enrolment was declining.

However, figures on the General Education Department's official portal show an even lower ratio. Data available up to June 27 record 3,49,076 students and 21,314 teachers in government LP schools, translating into 16 students per teacher.

Aided LP schools had 6,11,533 students and 24,760 teachers, with a ratio of 24:1.

The pupil-teacher ratio stands at 22:1 in government UP schools, 28:1 in aided UP schools, 20:1 in government high schools and 29:1 in aided high schools. Government and aided higher secondary schools have ratios of 25:1 and 22:1, respectively. The corresponding figures for government and aided vocational higher secondary schools are 15:1 and 5:1.

Keralam has 5,811 government schools and 8,049 aided schools. The prescribed pupil-teacher ratios are 30:1 for LP schools, 35:1 for UP schools and 45:1 for high schools. The protesting LP teacher candidates want the ratio in government LP schools reduced to 25:1 to create more teaching posts.