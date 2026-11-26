Kochi: The Manorama Hortus International Literature and Cultural Festival, to be held at Subhash Park in Kochi from December 3 to 6, will feature dedicated sessions with prominent Indian athletes.

On December 6, Asian Games silver medallist Ancy Sojan will speak about her journey to the podium and the public attention surrounding her distinctive personal style. Titled Medalukalum Makeoverum (Medals and Makeovers), the session will be moderated by Jeena Paul, Senior Executive News Producer at Manorama News.

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On December 4, a session titled Olympicsum Ormakalum (Olympics and Memories), will bring together two generations of Indian sports icons. P R Sreejesh, widely known as ‘The Wall’ and the goalkeeper behind the Indian hockey team’s two most recent Olympic medal finishes, will share the stage with long jumper M Sreeshankar, who continues rigorous training toward his Olympic aspirations despite battling persistent injuries. Noted sports commentator Shaiju Damodaran will moderate the conversation.

Event & Registration Details

Entry to the general Hortus festival sessions is free. Attendees can pre-register through the official registration link. Separate ticketing applies only to select special events. Delegates opting for premium registration will be eligible for exclusive privileges and gifts.

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For more information and registration, visit the registration link.Manorama Hortus | Art & Literature Festival | Dec 3–6 , 2026 | Subhash Park, Kochi - https://www.manoramahortus.com