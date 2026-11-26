The upcoming Manorama Hortus art and literary festival at Subhash Park in Kochi is gearing up to host a series of thought-provoking dialogues where literature, politics, and social debate intersect. Prominent Malayalam authors and political figures will gather on a shared platform to examine the power of words, narrative politics, and literary craft.

Literature and political ideology

Acclaimed writer Sarah Joseph, known for her uncompromising political stance in both creative writing and social activism, will share the stage with CPM leader P Rajeev, who brings his own distinct perspective to political themes in literature. Titled 'Kalahikkunna Vaakku' (The Dissenting Word), this panel discussion moderated by Nirupama Padmanabhan will delve into how literature challenges political norms and shapes public discourse. The session takes place at Subhash Park on December 3, 2024.

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Stories and political discourse

On December 6, 2024, celebrated novelist M Mukundan, famous for his iconic works set in Mayyazhi, will join Congress leader and avid reader KS Sabarinadhan for a session titled 'Parayan Iniyumundu Kathakal' (More Stories Left to Tell). The dialogue will explore the intersection of political life, reading culture, and storytelling.

Unravelling conspiracies in fiction

The festival will also address the classic Malayali penchant for intrigue and covert plots. Renowned contemporary authors Benyamin and TD Ramakrishnan will come together on opening day, December 3, 2024, to discuss conspiracy theories in fictional narratives. Moderated by young critic Rahul Radhakrishnan, this debate promises to unpack how conspiratorial themes drive modern literature.