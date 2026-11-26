Paravoor: The high-mast light at Paravoor Market has been out of service for months, leaving the entire area engulfed in darkness. Installed during K.N. Balagopal’s tenure as a Rajya Sabha MP, the facility has remained unlit for nearly a year.

With the primary lighting defunct, market operations after dusk depend entirely on the spillover glow from nearby shops. The high-mast tower overlooks a bustling hub that houses an auto-rickshaw stand, a bus stop, more than fifty commercial establishments, restaurants, fitness centers, and the main public market.

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This intersection witnesses the heaviest evening traffic in Paravoor, and the poor visibility poses serious hazards, particularly for pedestrians.

Although the newly elected municipal council initiated maintenance drives to restore streetlights across the municipality, the market’s high-mast light was inexplicably overlooked. While municipal authorities did fix non-functional lights at Kappil and Paravoor Junction, fresh complaints have already surfaced indicating that streetlights in the Kappil area have broken down once again.

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Compounding the problem, erratic power outages have become a daily ordeal across the Paravoor municipal region. Unannounced daytime power cuts have thrown normal life into disarray; just yesterday, the power tripped more than ten times before 10 a.m. Residents and business owners warn that these frequent disruptions and voltage fluctuations threaten to damage expensive electronic equipment and household appliances.